Buccaneers Elevate DL Adam Gotsis & OL Michael Jordan

The Buccaneers announced that they will elevate veterans DL Adam Gotsis and OL Michael Jordan for Week 1 of the regular season.

Gotsis, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.9 million contract with Denver and made a base salary of $986,987 for the 2019 season.

He was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career when the Broncos let him walk because of a knee injury. There had been some doubt about whether Gotsis would be ready for the start of the season, but he signed a deal with Jacksonville ahead of the 2020 season.

Gotsis re-signed with the Jaguars on one-year deals for two years, agreeing to a two-year contract in 2023. However, he was released in August of 2024, later catching on with the Colts for a brief stint.

In 2024, Gotsis appeared in five games for the Colts and recorded eight total tackles.