Buccaneers Elevate DL Deadrin Senat & LB J.J. Russell For MNF

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday that they’ve elevated LB J.J. Russell and DT Deadrin Senat to their active roster for Monday night’s game against the Eagles.

Senat, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,277,960 contract that included a $817,960 signing bonus when the Falcons waived him with an injury designation during the preseason.

Atlanta eventually waived Senat from injured reserve in November. From there, Tampa Bay opted to sign Senat to a one-year contract but released him coming out of training camp. He’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Senat appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 17 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.