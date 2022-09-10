Buccaneers Elevate LB Genard Avery For Week 1

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Saturday that they’ve elevated LB Genard Avery to their active roster for Week 1.

Avery, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He was later traded to the Eagles for a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Avery just finished out his four-year, $2.7 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $660,00 for the 2021 season. He signed on with the Steelers back in March but was cut loose last month.

The Buccaneers later signed him and eventually added him to their practice squad.

In 2021, Avery appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 43 tackles and one sack.