Buccaneers Elevate OL Michael Jordan For MNF

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have elevated OL Michael Jordan to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 2 against the Texans.

Jordan, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3,008,392 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $850,000 when Cincinnati elected to waive him coming out of the preseason

He was later claimed off waivers by the Panthers. Carolina re-signed Jordan in May as an unrestricted free agent, but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Packers and spent most of the season on the practice squad. Jordan was released from Green Bay at the end of the 2023 season and caught on with the Patriots. He was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster early in the season but was cut in December.

The Packers signed Jordan to their practice squad and he signed with Tampa Bay this offseason before being let go at roster cutdown and brought back on the practice squad.

In 2025, Jordan has appeared in one game and made one start for the Buccaneers.