Buccaneers Elevate Two For Playoff Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Saturday that they’ve elevated OL Silas Dzansi and RB Patrick Laird to their active roster for Sunday’s Divisional Round game against the Lions.

Laird, 28, wound up going undrafted out of California back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Dolphins and has been on and off of their practice squad ever since.

Miami declined to tender Laird as a restricted free agent last offseason and he later caught on with the Buccaneers.

In 2021, Laird appeared in six games and rushed for four yards on one carry to go along with three receptions for 17 yards receiving.