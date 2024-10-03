Buccaneers Elevate Two Players

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have elevated P Trenton Gill and WR Cody Thompson for Week 5’s game against the Falcons.

Thompson, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Toledo following the 2019 NFL Draft. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chiefs, but was among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Kansas City later signed Thompson to their practice squad before releasing him in October. He had a brief stint on the Seahawks’ taxi squad before the Bengals added him to their practice squad in November.

Cincinnati cut Thompson in January and he quickly returned to the Seahawks. Seattle signed him to a futures deal for the 2020 season. He also signed futures deals each of the past two seasons.

Seattle re-signed Thompson as a free agent last offseason. He spent the 2023 season going back and forth from their practice squad and active roster before being released from the practice squad in January 2024.

Thompson then signed with Tampa Bay in June and re-signed to their practice squad after he was cut following training camp.

In 2023, Thompson appeared in seven games for the Seahawks and caught his only target for 10 yards.