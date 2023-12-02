Buccaneers Elevating WRs David Moore & Ryan Miller

The Buccaneers announced the elevation of wide receivers David Moore and Ryan Miller for Week 13.

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 2, 2023

Moore, 28, is a former seventh-round pick out of East Central by the Seahawks in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract but was waived as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Moore returned to Seattle on a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019 before signing a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Panthers. From there, Moore had stints with the Raiders and Broncos before catching on with the Bears in 2022.

The Buccaneers signed Moore to a contract this past May.

In 2023, Moore has appeared in one game for the Buccaneers and recorded no statistics.