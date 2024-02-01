Buccaneers Expected To Interview Kentucky OC Liam Coen

According to Rick Stroud, the Buccaneers are expected to interview Kentucky OC Liam Coen for the same position on their staff.

Coen spent a year in the NFL with the Rams and HC Sean McVay, which has some teams keeping an eye on him as a rising candidate.

Here’s the current list of OC interviews for the Bucs:

Former Eagles OC Brian Johnson (Interview)

(Interview) Chargers OC Kellen Moore (Interview)

(Interview) Rams QBs Coach Zac Robinson (Interview)

(Interview) Former Bills OC Ken Dorsey (Interview)

(Interview) Texans QB Coach Jerrod Johnson (Withdrawn)

(Withdrawn) Lions WR Coach Antwaan Randle El (Interview)

(Interview) Rams passing game coordinator Jake Peetz (Interview)

(Interview) Former Browns OC Alex Van Pelt (Interview)

(Interview) Buccaneers QB Coach Thad Lewis (Interview)

(Interview) Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand (Interview)

(Interview) Buccaneers TE coach John Van Dam (Interview)

(Interview) Kentucky OC Liam Coen (Interview)

Coen, 38, got his start in college coaching at Brown in 2010 working with quarterbacks. He had stints at Rhode Island, UMass, Maine and Brown again before making the jump to the NFL as an assistant WR coach with the Rams in 2018.

He moved to assistant QB coach in 2020, then was hired away by Kentucky as their offensive coordinator in 2021. The Rams hired him as offensive coordinator for the 2023 season but he opted to return to Kentucky as their offensive coordinator/QBs coach.

In 2022, the Rams’ offense ranked No. 32 in total yards, No. 27 in points scored, No. 27 in rushing yards and No. 27 in passing yards.