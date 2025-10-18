Buccaneers Expected To Open Extension Talks With Baker Mayfield After Season

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield will have extension talks with the team after the season.

Russini notes that this will give the early MVP candidate time to focus on this current season and what might be next for him in his career.

Mayfield, 30, was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option, which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary, with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season, and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams, finishing out his contract in Los Angeles.

Mayfield signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth up to $8.5 million for the 2023 season before signing a three-year, $100 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2024.

Tampa Bay added $30 million in guarantees to Mayfield’s contract for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Mayfield appeared in six games for the Buccaneers and completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 1,539 yards, 12 touchdowns, and one interception, along with 22 carries for 358 yards rushing and no touchdowns.