Buccaneers Expected To Work On Extension For WR Chris Godwin, Franchise Could Be An Option

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Buccaneers are expected to try to sign WR Chris Godwin to a long-term extension before the start of free agency.

According to Rapoport, the franchise tag is available if Tampa Bay needs to use it to retain Godwin for at least the 2021 season.

Godwin said a few weeks ago that he is interested in signing a long-term deal to stay in Tampa Bay this offseason.

“We got a lot of football left…I definitely want to be here,” Godwin said via Rick Stroud. “There’s interest on both sides and we’ll see how it plays out.”

Godwin is playing out the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

He’s expected to be one of the top priorities for the Buccaneers to re-sign and a strong candidate for the franchise tag if they can’t come to an agreement on a long-term deal before free agency.

CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry projects the franchise tag for receivers to be $15.326 million if the cap ends up at $175 million.

Godwin, 24, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract.

In 2020, Godwin has appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and caught 65 passes for 840 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

