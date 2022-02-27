Buccaneers G Ali Marpet Announcing His Retirement

Buccaneers G Ali Marpet announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday, via his Instagram account.

Marpet, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers out of Hobart back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,773,586 contract and set to make a base salary of $874,581 for the 2018 season when he signed a five-year, $55 million extension.

Ian Rapoport notes that Marpet’s retirement will free up $10 million in cap space for Tampa Bay this offseason.

Marpet was set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2021 season when the team reworked his deal in order to create $4 million in cap space. He appeared in and started 16 games for the Buccaneers at guard in 2021 and was named to his first Pro Bowl.

For his career, Marpet spent seven years with the Buccaneers, playing and starting in 101 total games at both guard spots, as well as playing center.

We wish Marpet the best in his retirement from football and will have more news on him as it becomes available.