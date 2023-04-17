Buccaneers G Nick Leverett Signs ERFA Tender

According to Adam Schefter, Buccaneers G Nick Leverett has signed his exclusive rights tender.

As an exclusive rights free agent, Leverett could only negotiate with the Buccaneers once tendered. The ERFA tender is for the minimum salary for a player’s years of experience.

Leverett, 26, went undrafted out of Rice University in 2020 before signing on with the Buccaneers in 2020. He spent his rookie season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad and was released to make way for veteran G Earl Watford.

Tampa Bay brought him back on a futures contract in 2021 and he stuck on the roster for the next two seasons. He was re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Leverett appeared in 11 games and made 10 starts at guard.