Buccaneers Hiring Danny Smith As ST Coordinator

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Buccaneers are hiring former Steelers ST coordinator Danny Smith as their ST coordinator.

Smith, 72, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Edinboro in 1976. He later became a graduate assistant at Clemson in 1979 and at William & Mary in 1980. The Citadel signed him as an assistant in 1984, and he held multiple assistant roles at Georgia Tech from 1987 to 1994.

He became the Eagles’ ST coordinator and DBs coach in 1995 before the Lions signed him as tight ends coach in 1999. The Bills hired him as ST coordinator in 2001 and held the same role with the Commanders from 2004 to 2012.

The Steelers signed him as their special teams coordiantor in 2013, and he held the role ever through 2025 before HC Mike Tomlin stepped down.