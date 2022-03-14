Buccaneers Hoping To Re-Sign TE Rob Gronkowski

Jeff Howe reports that with Tom Brady unretiring and returning to the Buccaneers, the team still hopes to be able to re-sign TE Rob Gronkowski this offseason.

Gronkowski being back with the Bucs seems like an obvious move, considering how close he is with Brady.

For what it’s worth, there was a report from a few weeks ago that the Bills could have interest in Gronkowski this offseason.

Gronkowski, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2010. He was in the sixth year of his eight-year, $55.23 million contract that included $13.17 million guaranteed when he made the decision to retire in 2019.

The Buccaneers later acquired Gronkowski in a trade with the Patriots in 2020. He returned to the Bucs on a one-year, $10 million contract last year.

In 2021, Gronkowski appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and caught 55 passes for 802 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

