Buccaneers Hosted Oregon OL Jackson Powers-Johnson For Top 30 Visit

According to Ryan Fowler, the Buccaneers hosted Oregon OL Jackson Powers-Johnson for an official top-30 visit.

Power-Johnson is considered one of the best interior offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft and could be a first-round pick.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Powers-Johnson, 21, was a one-year starter at Oregon and earned Unanimous All-American honors in 2023, along with a first-team All-Pac12 selection. He won the Rimington Award for being the best center in college football.

During his college career, Powers-Johnson appeared in 36 games and made 17 starts including 13 at center.