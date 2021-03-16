Buccaneers In Talks To Bring Back DT Ndamukong Suh

According to Dianna Russini, the Buccaneers are in talks with DT Ndamukong Suh about re-signing in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers are clearly prioritizing keeping as much of their Super Bowl team together as possible and Suh is next in line to try and get a deal done with.

Suh, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2010. He spent five years in Detroit before signing a six-year, $114 million contract that included $60 million guaranteed with the Dolphins a few years ago.

The Dolphins designated Suh as a post-June 1 release last year and he would go on to sign a one-year, $14 million contract with the Rams. He signed a one-year, $9.25 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2019 and returned on a one-year, $8 million deal in 2020.

In 2020, Suh appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 43 tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble and two passes defended.

