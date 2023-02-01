Buccaneers Interviewed Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry For OC Position

The Buccaneers announced on Wednesday that they have interviewed Saints passing game coordinator and QB coach Ronald Curry for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

The following is a list of candidates who are set to interview with Tampa Bay for the position:

Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview)

(Interview) Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview)

Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview)

Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview)

Giants QB Coach Shea Tierney (Interview)

Bengals QB coach Dan Pitcher (Interview)

Curry, 43, was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders out of North Carolina back in 2002 and played six seasons with the team.

He began his coaching career with the 49ers as an offensive assistant back in 2014 before joining the Saints in 2016.

Curry was promoted to WR coach in 2018 before being promoted to QB coach in 2021.

We will have more news on the Bucs’ offensive coordinator search as it becomes available.