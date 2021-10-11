Buccaneers LB Lavonte David Week-To-Week With Sprained Ankle

According to Ian Rapoport, Buccaneers LB Lavonte David picked up a low-ankle sprain in Sunday’s win against the Dolphins.

The injury will keep him out of Thursday night’s game against the Eagles, as Tampa Bay has a short turnaround to play again, and Rapoport says David will be considered week-to-week after that.

It’s another big hit to the Buccaneers’ defense, as David is one of their best defensive players.

David, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. He played out the final year of his six-year, $51.11 million contract that included $25.56 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $10.75 million for the 2020 season.

David was in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he re-signed with the Buccaneers on a two-year, $25 million deal.

In 2021, David has appeared in five games for the Buccaneers and recorded 34 total tackles, one sack and two pass defenses. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 23 linebacker out of 82 qualifying players.