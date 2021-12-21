Buccaneers ‘Likely’ To Place RB Leonard Fournette On IR

Adam Schefter reports that the Buccaneers are “likely” to place RB Leonard Fournette on injured reserve with the hamstring injury he suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Saints.

According to Schefter, Fournette would miss the rest of the regular season. The good news, however, is that Fournette should be ready for the playoffs.

This explains the news that the Buccaneers are set to sign Le’Veon Bell to their active roster.

Fournette, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2017. The Jaguars declined Fournette’s fifth-year option and later waived him at the start of the 2020 season.

Fournette was entering the final year of his four-year, $27.15 million contract and set to make a base salary of $4.16 million for the 2020 season at the time of his release. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year contract worth up to $3.5 million soon after and brought him back on another one-year deal worth up to $4 million this past March.

In 2021, Fournette has appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers and rushed for 812 yards on 180 carries (4.5 YPC) to go along with 69 receptions for 454 yards receiving and 10 total touchdowns.