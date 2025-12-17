Buccaneers Made Two Moves, Cut S Kaevon Merriweather

The Buccaneers waived DB Kaevon Merriweather and activated DB Rashad Wisdom from injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.

Merriweather, 25, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2023. He was let go in November and shortly after signed with the Lions’ practice squad.

Tampa Bay signed him back to their 53-man roster off Detroit’s practice squad in December 2024. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2025.

In 2025, Merriweather appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and recorded eight total tackles, one tackle for loss and a safety.