Buccaneers Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed LB J.J. Russell to the practice squad and activated CB Anthony Chesley from the practice squad injured list.

Buccaneers Make Roster Moves 11-29-22 Release: https://t.co/DyjQByEPnj — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) November 29, 2022

To make room, the Buccaneers released DT Khalil Davis and CB Quandre Mosely.

Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:

QB Ryan Griffin WR Deven Thompkins DL Mike Greene DL Will Previlon RB Patrick Laird OL Dylan Cook CB Anthony Chesley TE David Wells WR Kaylon Geiger LB Ulysees Gilbert TE David Wells CB Ryan Smith WR Tyler Johnson OT Justin Skule LB Charles Snowden LB J.J. Russell

Davis, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2020 out of Nebraska. He was in the second year of a four-year rookie contract with the Buccaneers when he was waived midseason.

He was claimed by the Colts and spent about a month in Indianapolis before being waived again. He caught on with the Steelers practice squad and signed a futures deal in Pittsburgh for the 2022 season.

However, Davis was cut coming out of the preseason and returned to Tampa Bay on the practice squad.

In 2020, Davis appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and recorded two tackles and no sacks.