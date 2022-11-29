Buccaneers Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed LB J.J. Russell to the practice squad and activated CB Anthony Chesley from the practice squad injured list.
To make room, the Buccaneers released DT Khalil Davis and CB Quandre Mosely.
Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Ryan Griffin
- WR Deven Thompkins
- DL Mike Greene
- DL Will Previlon
- RB Patrick Laird
- OL Dylan Cook
- CB Anthony Chesley
- TE David Wells
- WR Kaylon Geiger
- LB Ulysees Gilbert
- CB Ryan Smith
- WR Tyler Johnson
- OT Justin Skule
- LB Charles Snowden
- LB J.J. Russell
Davis, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2020 out of Nebraska. He was in the second year of a four-year rookie contract with the Buccaneers when he was waived midseason.
He was claimed by the Colts and spent about a month in Indianapolis before being waived again. He caught on with the Steelers practice squad and signed a futures deal in Pittsburgh for the 2022 season.
However, Davis was cut coming out of the preseason and returned to Tampa Bay on the practice squad.
In 2020, Davis appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and recorded two tackles and no sacks.
