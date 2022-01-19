Buccaneers Make Four Roster Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they are signing CB Rashard Robinson and WR Justin Watson to the practice squad, making room by releasing P Sterling Hofrichter and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson.

We've signed Rashard Robinson to the practice squad.#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 19, 2022

Robinson, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. San Francisco traded him to the Jets in 2017 in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Robinson was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $2,025,000 for the 2019 season when the Jets waived him in 2019. From there, he signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad before they released him in July.

Robinson caught on with the Buccaneers practice squad in September and was eventually called up to the active roster.

In 2021, Robinson has been active for seven games and recorded four tackles for the Buccaneers.