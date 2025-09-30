Buccaneers Make Four Roster Moves Tuesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed S Sebastian Castro off the Steelers’ practice squad.

Additionally, the Buccaneers have signed CB Damarion Williams to their practice squad. Tampa Bay placed S Rashad Wisdom on injured reserve and placed DT Jayson Jones on practice squad injured reserve in correspondence.

Wisdom, 24, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of UTSA following the 2024 NFL Draft. He spent the year on the practice squad and re-signed on a futures deal after the season.

In 2025, Wisdom has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and recorded three total tackles.