Buccaneers Make Three Moves, Activate OT Josh Wells From IR

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers have elevated CB Anthony Chesley and S Nolan Turner for Week 7 and have also activated veteran OT Josh Wells from injured reserve.
Wells, 31, wound up going undrafted out of James Madison back in 2014. He later signed a three-year, $1.53 million contract with the Jaguars and re-signed with Jacksonville through the 2018 season after they exercised his option.
The Jaguars brought Wells back on a new deal in 2018. However, he was released coming out of the preseason. He signed on with the Buccaneers shortly after and re-signed on one-year deals each of the past two years.
In 2022, Wells has appeared in two games and started one at tackle for the Buccaneers.
