Buccaneers Make Three Roster Moves For Week 12

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially waived TE David Wells on Tuesday and released DB Don Gardner and DB Jaquan Johnson from their practice squad. 

Here’s the Buccaneers’ updated practice squad:

  1. T Silas Dzansi (injured)
  2. T Luke Haggard
  3. DB Keenan Isaac
  4. WR Cephus Johnson
  5. DB Richard LeCounte
  6. WR Ryan Miller
  7. WR David Moore
  8. LB Jose Ramirez
  9. LB J.J. Russell
  10. TE Tanner Taula
  11. RB Patrick Laird
  12. DT Deadrin Senat
  13. G Logan Stenberg
  14. DB Derrek Pitts
  15. DE Pat O’Connor

Wells, 28, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in 2018 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad and was re-signed to a futures deal the following offseason. 

Kansas City declined to tender Wells in 2020 and he caught on with the Patriots practice squad briefly in November. From there, he had stints with the Cardinals, Colts, Falcons and Titans before joining the Buccaneers in 2022.

In 2023, Wells has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and caught two passes for -10 yards

