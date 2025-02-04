Buccaneers’ Mike Greenberg Withdrawing From Jaguars’ GM Search

According to Rick Stroud, Buccaneers’ assistant GM Mike Greenberg has withdrawn himself from the Jaguars’ search for its next general manager.

The Jaguars have been interested in three total candidates for the position so far:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg

Rams director of scouting James Gladstone (Requested)

The last we heard, Jaguards’ new HC Liam Coen has reportedly been “pushing hard” for Greenberg to come with him from Tampa Bay to become their next general manager.

Stroud notes Greenberg’s decision wasn’t knock against Jacksonville and was more related to his 15 years in Tampa Bay and his loyalty to the Glazer family.

Greenberg got his start in the NFL as an intern with the Jets for two years before joining the Buccaneers in 2010. He’s been in Tampa Bay ever since, working his way up the football administration department which handles contracts and cap management.

He was promoted to assistant GM ahead of the 2023 season.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars’ GM search as the news is available.