Buccaneers Moving On From S Jordan Whitehead

According to Mike Garafolo, the Buccaneers have informed S Jordan Whitehead they are not exercising an option bonus in his contract, making him a free agent when the new league year begins.

Garafolo adds Whitehead is expected to be recovered from injuries sustained in a car accident in January. He also says Tampa Bay is leaving the door open for Whitehead to return on a cheaper contract.

We had him listed as a potential cap casualty. Moving on from Whitehead saves the Buccaneers $4.5 million in cap space.

Whitehead, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers out of Pittsburgh back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

Whitehead was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Jets.

After that deal expired, he returned to Tampa Bay on a two-year, $9 million contract worth up to $10.5 million in incentives.

In 2024, Whitehead appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 79 tackles.