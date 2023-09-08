Buccaneers Not Planning Extension For WR Mike Evans

According to Dianna Russini, the Buccaneers currently have “no plans” on signing WR Mike Evans to a contract extension by his imposed deadline of Saturday, September 9.

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay and Evans reportedly haven’t had any communication over the past few days but would reconvene later this week to try one last time to bridge the gap. However, it appears the two sides have been unable to find an agreement.

Evans set a Week 1 deadline for contract talks, otherwise, he will play out the final year of his deal and presumably test free agency in 2024.

Evans, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

Evans is set to make a base salary of $13 million in the final years of his deal and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Evans appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and caught 77 passes for 1,124 (14.6 YPC) and six touchdowns.

