Buccaneers Officially Cut 37, Activate WR Chris Godwin

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.
Here’s the full list of roster moves:
Waived
- DB Tre Avery
- QB Connor Bazelak
- DT C.J. Brewer
- DB Will Brooks
- DB JayVian Farr (Injured)
- DB Tyrek Funderburk (Injured)
- WR Garrett Greene
- DT Mike Greene
- LB Antonio Grier (Injured)
- T Luke Haggard
- WR Dennis Houston
- NT Nash Hutmacher
- DT Dvon J-Thomas
- LB Nick Jackson
- WR Rakim Jarrett
- C Jake Majors (Injured)
- RB Jase McClellan
- T Tyler McLellan
- T Lorenz Metz
- T Raiqwon O’Neal (Injured)
- WR Trey Palmer
- DB Roman Parodie (Injured)
- DT Warren Peeples
- LB Jose Ramirez
- DB Shilo Sanders
- C Ben Scott
- TE Tanner Taula
- DT Desmond Watson (Non-Football Illness)
- RB Owen Wright
Released
- DT Eric Banks
- DT Adam Gotsis
- CB Bryce Hall
- WR Jacob Harris
- G Michael Jordan
- G Iosua Opeta
- QB Kyle Trask
- LB Anthony Walker (Non-Football Injury)
Injured Reserve
- WR Jalen McMillan (Designated for Return)
Activated from Injured List
