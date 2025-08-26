Buccaneers Officially Cut 37, Activate WR Chris Godwin

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday. 

Here’s the full list of roster moves:

Waived

  1. DB Tre Avery
  2. QB Connor Bazelak
  3. DT C.J. Brewer
  4. DB Will Brooks
  5. DB JayVian Farr (Injured)
  6. DB Tyrek Funderburk (Injured)
  7. WR Garrett Greene
  8. DT Mike Greene
  9. LB Antonio Grier (Injured)
  10. T Luke Haggard
  11. WR Dennis Houston
  12. NT Nash Hutmacher
  13. DT Dvon J-Thomas
  14. LB Nick Jackson
  15. WR Rakim Jarrett
  16. C Jake Majors (Injured)
  17. RB Jase McClellan
  18. T Tyler McLellan
  19. T Lorenz Metz
  20. T Raiqwon O’Neal (Injured)
  21. WR Trey Palmer
  22. DB Roman Parodie (Injured)
  23. DT Warren Peeples
  24. LB Jose Ramirez
  25. DB Shilo Sanders
  26. C Ben Scott
  27. TE Tanner Taula
  28. DT Desmond Watson (Non-Football Illness)
  29. RB Owen Wright

Released

  1. DT Eric Banks
  2. DT Adam Gotsis
  3. CB Bryce Hall
  4. WR Jacob Harris
  5. G Michael Jordan
  6. G Iosua Opeta
  7. QB Kyle Trask
  8. LB Anthony Walker (Non-Football Injury)

Injured Reserve

  1. WR Jalen McMillan (Designated for Return)

Activated from Injured List

  1. WR Chris Godwin
  2. T Tristan Wirfs

Godwin, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when Tampa Bay used the franchise tag on him. 

After he played out the tag, Tampa Bay gave Godwin a three-year, $60 million deal with $40 million guaranteed in 2022. He was again scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he signed a three-year, $66 million deal with $45 million guaranteed. 

In 2024, Godwin appeared in seven games and caught 50 passes on 62 targets for 576 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

