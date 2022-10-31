Buccaneers Officially Place OLB Shaquil Barrett On IR, Sign Two To PS

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have placed OLB Shaquil Barrett on injured reserve.

Buccaneers Place Shaquil Barrett on Injured Reserve, Sign Tyler Johnson and Ryan Smith to Practice Squad Release: https://t.co/JhiqxPisaN — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) October 31, 2022

He tore his Achilles on Thursday night and is out for the season.

Tampa Bay also signed CB Ryan Smith and re-signed WR Tyler Johnson to the practice squad.

Barrett, 29, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2014. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Denver’s practice squad.

After bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and active roster, Barrett landed on the active roster at the end of his rookie year. Barrett signed with the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 to a one-year, $4 million deal and was franchised in 2020. He re-signed to a four-year, $68 million deal last offseason.

In 2022, Barrett appeared in eight games for the Buccaneers and recorded 31 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble.