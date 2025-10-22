Buccaneers Officially Place WR Mike Evans On IR, Among Two Roster Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they placed WR Mike Evans on injured reserve and promoted OL Michael Jordan from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Buccaneers Promote Jordan, Place Evans on Injured Reserve Press Release: https://t.co/d355VyrHgE — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) October 22, 2025

Evans underwent surgery today to repair his broken collarbone and should be back in eight weeks or fewer.

His injury will sideline Evans for most of the remainder of this season and end his streak of 1,000-yard seasons, but it should mean Evans is back for the stretch run and playoffs.

Evans, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

Evans made a base salary of $13 million in the final year of his deal and was set to become an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $52 million in 2024.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Evans has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded 14 catches on 32 targets for 140 yards and one touchdown.