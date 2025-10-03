Buccaneers Officially Rule Out Five From Week 5, Including RB Bucky Irving

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles announced they’ve officially ruled out RB Bucky Irving, CB Jamel Dean, CB Benjamin Morrison, S Christian Izien, and WR Mike Evans from Week 5’s game against the Seahawks, per Adam Schefter.

It was reported earlier this morning that Irving could miss the next two games with his foot injury.

Tampa Bay will turn to Rachaad White as their lead back with Irving out of the lineup, but they will likely make rookie Josh Williams active this week to serve as their No. 3 option behind Sean Tucker.

Irving has been in a boot and on crutches this week, so indications were that he was going to be a long shot to play this week.

Evans, meanwhile, missed last week’s game and was given a three-to-four-week timetable to recover from his latest hamstring injury.

Evans missed four games with a hamstring injury last year, but the Buccaneers currently don’t think this injury is as bad as that.

Irving, 22, is a former fourth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,751,552 contract and set to earn a base salary of $960,000 in 2025.

In 2025, Irving has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded 71 rushing attempts for 237 yards (3.3 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with 19 receptions for 193 yards (10.2 YPC) and two touchdowns.

Evans, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

Evans made a base salary of $13 million in the final year of his deal and was set to become an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $52 million in 2024.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Evans has appeared in three games for the Buccaneers and recorded 14 catches for 140 yards and one touchdown.