Buccaneers Officially Waive Two Players

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially waived DE Earnest Brown and LB Antonio Grier, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Grier, 24, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas back in May. He was among Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason before being promoted in October.

Tampa Bay cut him loose last month but quickly re-signed him.

In 2024, Grier has appeared in seven games for the Buccaneers and recorded one tackle.