Buccaneers Placing OLB Randy Gregory On Did Not Report List

According to Rick Stroud, Buccaneers OLB Randy Gregory did not report to training camp with the other veteran players on Tuesday. As a result, the team also placed him on the reserve/did not report list.

Notably, Gregory was not at the team’s mandatory minicamp and did not have an excuse for absence from the team.

The Buccaneers also placed TE Tanner Taula and QB Zack Annexstad on the non-football injury list.

Gregory, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.814 million contract that includes $1.404 million guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $955,217 for the 2019 season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension.

The Cowboys later signed Gregory to a one-year extension worth up to $2.1 million through the 2021 season that included a $200,000 signing bonus. He nearly re-signed with the team for 2022 but the deal fell through and he signed a five-year, $70 million contract with Denver instead.

From there, Denver opted to trade Gregory and a seventh-round pick to the 49ers in exchange for a sixth-round pick back in October. He then signed with the Buccaneers in April of 2024.

In 2023, Gregory appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and 49ers and recorded 11 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a pass defense.

We will have more on Gregory as it becomes available.