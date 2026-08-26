Buccaneers OLB Rueben Bain Jr. Sprained AC Joint But Expected To Play Week 1

According to Adam Schefter, Buccaneers first-round OLB Rueben Bain Jr. sprained his AC joint in his shoulder.

However, Schefter’s sources said the injury is “nothing serious” and Bain will be ready for Week 1 against the Bengals in 18 days.

Bain, 21, was a three-year starter for Miami and was a three-time All-ACC selection, including first-team in 2025. He was named the defensive rookie of the year in 2023 and was the ACC defensive player of the year in 2025. He was also the Ted Hendricks award winner in 2025 as the nation’s top defensive end.

The Buccaneers used the 15th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 draft on Bain. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $23,760,590 rookie deal with a $13,740,428 signing bonus and a fifth-year option.

Throughout his three-year career at Miami, Bain appeared in 38 games, making 36 starts. He tallied 121 total tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three passes defended and an interception.