Buccaneers Place DL Mike Greene On IR, Promote DL Patrick O’Connor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they placed DL Mike Greene on injured reserve and promoted DL Patrick O’Connor from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Greene, 24, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2022. He was among Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Buccaneers re-signed him to a futures deal in January and he wound up cracking their active roster.

In 2023, Greene appeared in 10 games for the Buccaneers and recorded six total tackles.