Buccaneers Place UDFA S J.J. Roberts On IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have placed UDFA S J.J. Roberts on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Buccaneers have signed UDFA DB Will Brooks.

Roberts, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 115th-ranked cornerback in the 2020 recruiting class out of Ona, West Virginia. He committed to Wake Forest and transferred to Marshall after three seasons.

Roberts signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent this offseason.

In his collegiate career, Roberts appeared in 54 games and recorded 213 total tackles and three interceptions.