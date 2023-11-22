Buccaneers Place WR Rakim Jarrett On Injured Reserve

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they placed WR Rakim Jarrett on injured reserve.

Buccaneers Place Jarrett on Injured Reserve Release: https://t.co/wA1LMWkyc9 — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) November 22, 2023

Jarrett, 22, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland and wound up cracking Tampa Bay’s active roster coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Jarrett has appeared in 10 games and recorded four receptions for 60 yards (15.0 YPC) and no touchdowns.