Buccaneers Placing DT Ndamukong Suh On COVID-19/Reserve List

Greg Auman reports that the Buccaneers placed DT Ndamukong Suh on the COVID-19/Reserve list on Saturday.

Auman adds that Suh did not travel with the team to Houston and is the fourth player from the team to be placed on the list this week.

Suh, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2010. He spent five years in Detroit before signing a six-year, $114 million contract that included $60 million guaranteed with the Dolphins a few years ago.

The Dolphins designated Suh as a post-June 1 release and he would go on to sign a one-year, $14 million contract with the Rams. He signed a one-year, $9.25 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2019 and returned on a one-year, $8 million deal in 2020.

Suh most recently signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Buccaneers back in March of 2021.

In 2020, Suh appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 43 tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.