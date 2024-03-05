Buccaneers Placing Franchise Tag On S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Adam Schefter reports that the Buccaneers are placing the franchise tag on S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Schefter adds that the two sides will continue to work towards a long-term deal and the tag will act as a placeholder until then.

Tampa Bay will pay a projected $16.2 million to franchise Winfield in 2024. That sum is fully guaranteed and would give the two sides until mid-July to work on a long-term deal.

Winfield, 25, was a four-year starter at Minnesota and earned All-American honors in 2019. The Buccaneers selected him in the second round with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Winfield played out the final year of a four-year, $7,307,182 rookie contract that included a $2,874,314 signing bonus. Winfield is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next month.

In 2023, Winfield appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 122 tackles, six sacks, six forced fumbles, three interceptions, four recoveries and 12 pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 Free Agents list.