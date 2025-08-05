Buccaneers Preparing For WR Chris Godwin To Potentially Miss Week 1

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending ankle injury last year that required a second surgery this offseason.

Per ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Buccaneers “aren’t counting out” Godwin for Week 1, but they believe he could miss a few games to start the season.

Tampa Bay GM Jason Licht said Godwin is progressing well in his recovery, but he isn’t sure if the veteran wideout will be ready for Week 1 or even be able to avoid starting on the PUP list, according to Greg Auman.

Godwin, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when Tampa Bay used the franchise tag on him.

After he played out the tag, Tampa Bay gave Godwin a three-year, $60 million deal with $40 million guaranteed in 2022. He was again scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he signed a three-year, $66 million deal with $45 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Godwin appeared in seven games and caught 50 passes on 62 targets for 576 yards receiving and five touchdowns.