Buccaneers Promote RB Owen Wright From Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they promoted RB Owen Wright from the practice squad to the active roster.

Wright, 26, signed a three-year contract worth $2.6 million with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 draft out of Monmouth.

He was waived coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off the team’s practice squad before re-signing a futures contract last season.

The team declined to offer him a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent last offseason. The Buccaneers signed him to a contract in July. He’s bounced on and off Tampa Bay’s practice squad this season.

In 2025, Wright has appeared in one game for the Buccaneers but did not record any stats.