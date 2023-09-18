Buccaneers RB Chase Edmonds Out 4-6 Weeks With MCL Sprain

According to Jordan Schultz, Buccaneers RB Chase Edmonds is slated to miss four to six weeks with an MCL sprain in his knee.

That makes Edmonds a candidate for short-term injured reserve, which would keep him out a minimum of four games before he would be eligible to return.

Edmonds, 27, was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round out of Fordham in 2018. He finished the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million rookie contract and had a base salary of $920,000 in 2021.

Edmonds was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year, $12.6 million deal with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins then traded Edmonds along with a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for OLB Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. He was released this offseason and signed with the Buccaneers.

In 2023, Edmonds has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers, rushing four times for 20 yards