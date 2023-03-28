Buccaneers Re-Sign DL Deadrin Senat

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have re-signed DL Deadrin Senat.

Buccaneers Re-Sign Deadrin Senat Release: https://t.co/iyUjmEPab7 — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) March 28, 2023

He’ll compete for a spot on the roster during training camp.

Senat, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,277,960 contract that included a $817,960 signing bonus when the Falcons waived him with an injury designation during the preseason.

Atlanta eventually waived Senat from injured reserve in November. From there, Tampa Bay opted to sign Senat to a one-year contract last March but released him coming out of training camp. From there, the team opted to bring Senat back to their practice squad. He was later promoted to the active roster.

In 2022, Senat appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and recording 17 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.