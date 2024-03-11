Buccaneers Re-Sign DT Greg Gaines

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers have re-signed DT Greg Gaines.

Gaines, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Los Angeles.

Gaines was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time last offseason when he signed with the Buccaneers.

In 2023, Gaines appeared in 16 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 24 total tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.