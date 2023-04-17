Buccaneers Re-Sign ERFA DB Dee Delaney & G Nick Leverett

Buccaneers ERFA DB Dee Delaney and G Nick Leverett officially signed their exclusive rights tenders for the 2023 season on Monday.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year deals worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Delaney, 28, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Miami in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Delaney had stints with the Dolphins, Jets and Washington before joining the Buccaneers for the 2021 season. Tampa Bay re-signed him to an exclusive rights deal last year.

In 2022, Delaney appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 29 tackles and no sacks.