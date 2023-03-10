Buccaneers Re-Sign ERFA G Nick Leverett

According to Aaron Wilson, the Buccaneers re-signed exclusive rights free agent G Nick Leverett to a one-year contract extension.

Leverett, 26, went undrafted out of Rice University in 2020 before signing on with the Buccaneers in 2020. He spent his rookie Tampa Bay’s practice squad and was released to make way for veteran G Earl Watford. Tampa Bay brought him back on a futures contract in 2021.

In 2022, Leverett appeared in 11 games and made 10 starts at guard.