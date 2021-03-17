Buccaneers Re-Sign G Aaron Stinnie

The Buccaneers announced they have re-signed G Aaron Stinnie to a one-year deal.

Stinnie was set to be a restricted free agent so this deal presumably locks him up at a lower number than the $2.133 million original round tender.

Stinnie, 27, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in May of 2018. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts in 2019 and signed to their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

The Titans promoted Stinnie to their active roster soon after before waiving him again. He was claimed that time by the Buccaneers.

In 2020, Stinnie appeared in six games for the Buccaneers and made zero starts.