Buccaneers Re-Sign K Chase McLaughlin On Three-Year, $12.3M Deal

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers have re-signed K Chase McLaughlin.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds the deal is for three years, $12.3 million.

McLaughlin, 27, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2019. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad.

McLaughlin had stints with the Chargers, 49ers, Colts, Vikings, and Jaguars before he was claimed off of waivers by the Jets near the end of the 2020 season. New York waived him and he was claimed again by the Browns.

From there, Cleveland waived McLaughlin last May and he eventually returned to the Colts for the 2022 season.

He signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract to join Tampa Bay last offseason.

In 2023, McLaughlin appeared in 17 games for the Buccaneers and converted 29 of 31 field goal attempts (93.5 percent) to go along with all 33 extra-point tries.