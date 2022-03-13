Buccaneers Re-Signing C Ryan Jensen To Three-Year, $39M Deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed veteran C Ryan Jensen to a three-year contract on Sunday, according to his agent.

Ian Rapoport reports that Jensen receives a three-year, $39 million contract with $23 million guaranteed.

Pumped for @sinjen66 agreeing to a 3 year deal with the @Buccaneers — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 14, 2022

Jensen, 30, is a former sixth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2013 NFL Draft. The Ravens decided to waive him after one year with the team and later re-signed him to their practice squad.

Baltimore later promoted him to their active roster then re-signed with the team on a one-year exclusive rights contract in 2016. Jensen returned to Baltimore on a one-year, restricted deal before agreeing to a four-year, $42 million contract with $22 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers in 2018.

Jensen is in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Jensen appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers, making 17 starts for them at center.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.